Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $304,603.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, DDEX and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.12 or 0.04409292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,991,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinTiger, P2PB2B, IDEX, Escodex, Coinlim, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.