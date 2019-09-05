Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.85, 10,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 748% from the average session volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67.

About Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

