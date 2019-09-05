Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $206.79

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.79 and last traded at $203.63, with a volume of 35470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day moving average is $174.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $933,904.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,544.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 20,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $4,050,417.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,870,245. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.