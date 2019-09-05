Equillium (NYSE:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes Sells 5,000 Shares

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:EQ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,637. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,346 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

