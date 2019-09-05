Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Director Acquires $71,200.00 in Stock

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) Director Brian Gordon Shaw purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ECA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,811,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Encana had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Encana in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Encana in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encana by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Encana in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Encana by 186.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 153,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 100,050 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECA. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Encana in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Encana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.