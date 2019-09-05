Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Stock Price Down 25%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 51,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 126,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $19.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA)

Enablence Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for access, metro, and long-haul markets worldwide. The company offers a line of transmit optical sub-assembly (TOSA) and receive optical sub-assembly (ROSA) products; a range of arrayed waveguide gratings; multicast switches and iROAD solutions for multi-channel reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer; and PLC-based VOA/Multiplexer modules.

