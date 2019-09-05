Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.71.

EGO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 2,761,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,338. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 84.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $173.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 131,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 370,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 920,703 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 253,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

