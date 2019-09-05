eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post $59.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.51 million to $60.61 million. eHealth reported sales of $40.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $377.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.13 million to $380.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $472.60 million, with estimates ranging from $460.83 million to $484.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $123,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth A. Brooke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.24 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,627 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,613 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in eHealth by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 385,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in eHealth by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in eHealth by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01. eHealth has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $112.22.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

