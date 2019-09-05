Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,002 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Edison International worth $22,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 24.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,003,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,157,000 after acquiring an additional 198,252 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 51,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

NYSE EIX traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.613 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.