Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Up 5.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.76, 574,263 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 724,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Specifically, insider John N. Hill purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $839,989.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,789. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

