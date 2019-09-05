eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Sells $398,600.00 in Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Devin Wenig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $6,205,368.87.

On Monday, July 1st, Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,304. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 87.9% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 10.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

