Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ETY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 250,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

