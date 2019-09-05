Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:ETV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.73. 239,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.25.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.