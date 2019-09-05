Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:ETV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.73. 239,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

In other news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $394,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

