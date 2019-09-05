Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. 162,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,737. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

