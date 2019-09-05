Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 74,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,515. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.