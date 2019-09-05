Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EVN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,677. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

