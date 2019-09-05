EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

EFL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,765. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

About EATON VANCE FR/COM

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

