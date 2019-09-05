Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund alerts:

NYSE:EVT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 110,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,274. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.