Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 32 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 992 ($12.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 886.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 878.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £96,250 ($125,767.67). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.49) per share, for a total transaction of £35,160 ($45,942.77).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 834.29 ($10.90).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

