Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Price Up 8.5% on Strong Earnings

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $51.23 and last traded at $50.98, approximately 1,469,320 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 429,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $726.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

About Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

