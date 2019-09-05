Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,594 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 303.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 47.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 3,239,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,456. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.46. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

