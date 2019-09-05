Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS) were down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 62,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 54,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.

About Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

