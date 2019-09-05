Digitex Futures Market Cap Hits $28.47 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $28.47 million and $1.04 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00218256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.01231264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00084798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,331,357 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

