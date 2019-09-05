Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DMRC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digimarc from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Digimarc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,456. The firm has a market cap of $506.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.11. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 149.00% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%.

In related news, Director Andrew Walter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $1,878,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Digimarc by 158.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 74,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digimarc by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 259.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 83,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 60,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

