Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) a €54.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADJ. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.40 ($52.79) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.61 ($57.69).

Shares of ADJ stock opened at €36.46 ($42.40) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60. ADO Properties has a 12 month low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a 12 month high of €54.85 ($63.78).

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

