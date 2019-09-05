Delphy (DPY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $79,405.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $79,405.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00218256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.01231264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00084798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,903,969 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

