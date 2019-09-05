DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DEX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 50,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.35.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

