Cyclopharm Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CYC)

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Cyclopharm has a 12 month low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.44. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Cyclopharm Company Profile
