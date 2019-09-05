Cyclopharm Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CYC)

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Cyclopharm has a 12 month low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.44. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cyclopharm Company Profile

Cyclopharm Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The company offers diagnostic equipment and consumables, which are used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

