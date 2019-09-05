CVI Holdings LLC Sells 126,523 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI)

CVI Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,523 shares during the quarter. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.35% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 188.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,126,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 401,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 49,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark S. Fowler acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $29,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,951.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

