Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti cut Cutera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. 427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. Cutera has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 69.92% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cutera by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cutera by 56,660.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cutera by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $1,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

