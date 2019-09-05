CUSHING RENAISS/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:SZC)

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Shares of SZC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,586. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.
CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile
Further Reading: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.