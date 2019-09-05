CUSHING RENAISS/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:SZC)

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of SZC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,586. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

Get CUSHING RENAISS/COM alerts:

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.