Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

SRV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,345. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

