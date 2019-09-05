Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0528 on Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges including Braziliex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1,099.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,549.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.30 or 0.02743360 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00843166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 22,962,944 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex, C-CEX, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

