Craig Hallum Lowers Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) to Hold

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telenav in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telenav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Telenav alerts:

Shares of TNAV traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 6,052,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,808. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $517.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. Research analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $291,590.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,543.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $267,018.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,527 shares in the company, valued at $407,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 823,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,682. 24.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Telenav by 1,645.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Telenav by 173.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.