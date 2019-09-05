Counterparty (XCP) Market Capitalization Tops $5.38 Million

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00019455 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Zaif and Bittrex. Counterparty has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $217.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,581.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.98 or 0.02754086 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00850574 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,438 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

