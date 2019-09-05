Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.
NASDAQ COST traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $296.97. 1,580,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $299.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after acquiring an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,685,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,437,000 after acquiring an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
