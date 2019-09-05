Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $296.97. 1,580,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $299.95.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after acquiring an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,685,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,437,000 after acquiring an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.