Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Sells $519,000.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. 719,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,877. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $62.66.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
