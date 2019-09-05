Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Sells $519,000.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. 719,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,877. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

