Contents Protocol Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $164,548.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.96 or 0.04386518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,783,592,023 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.