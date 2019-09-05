Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.11.

CCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.21, for a total value of C$166,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,736.50. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 15,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.60, for a total transaction of C$1,571,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,516,508. Insiders have sold a total of 19,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,349 in the last three months.

Shares of CCA traded down C$0.79 on Friday, reaching C$104.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.47. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$61.68 and a 12-month high of C$107.34.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$587.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$585.50 million. Analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 7.5699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

