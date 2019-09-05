Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE KOF traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

