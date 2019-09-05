Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $54.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,317. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

