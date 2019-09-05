CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 138.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,151,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,495 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CNX Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,448,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 310,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 79,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

CNX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 3,490,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,175. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.66. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). CNX Resources had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $605.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 299,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,502. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

