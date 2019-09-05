CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. CNH Industrial also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens set a $10.00 target price on CNH Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 2,293,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.