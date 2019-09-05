Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Edward D. Bagley Purchases 5,000 Shares

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,403,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,287,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO remained flat at $$2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Clearone Inc has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Get Clearone alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearone stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Clearone worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.