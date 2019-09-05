Chronologic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $370.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $90,127.00 and $370.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00217724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.01232040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084308 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,274 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.