China Online Education Group (COE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 11th. China Online Education Group has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter.

NYSE COE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

