Cheesecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $42.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $35,794.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 77.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00218256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.01231264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00084798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 345,334,194 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk

Cheesecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

