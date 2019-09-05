Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley reduced their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,727. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $748,922.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

