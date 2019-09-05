Change Market Capitalization Hits $3.69 Million (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Change has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $4,073.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Change token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and OKEx. Over the last week, Change has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00212827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.01235371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00087536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Change Profile

Change’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,673,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changebank . The official website for Change is getchange.com . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Change

Change can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Change should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

