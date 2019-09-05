CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.63

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$106.63 and last traded at C$106.19, with a volume of 192908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$104.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.15.

The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$103.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

